AOH announce Toome as St Patrick's Day parade location

Big plans for St Patrick’s Day this year in Templemore
This year's 2020 St Patrick's Day Ancient Order of the Hibernians parade will take place in Toome.
The news was announced last week as the AOH revealed it was reforming a Division.
The old Dungannon Div 522 is being 'reborn', according to a statement released by the Tyrone Board last week.
A spokesperson said the group will take in a vast area from Coalisland to all neighbouring areas, with increasing interest growing across the county to come on board and start new projects across the community and reignite the traditions of the order.
"We look forward to seeing the calendar of events of the new division. Anyone wishing to join the Ancient Order of Hibernians email aohtyronecountyboard@ yahoo.com or AOH Tyrone County Board Facebook page."
