Man found in Derry house where two young people found dead appears in court on drug charges

A man who was found in a house in Derry where a man and a woman were found dead on Friday has been remanded in custody at the Magistrate's Court.

Paul Kinneton (46), of Bond's Hill in Derry, appeared charged with breaching his bail by not being at his bail address and two charges of possessing Xanax and Pregablin on January 17.

Connecting Kinneton to the charges and opposing bail, a police officer told the court police were investigating two sudden deaths in the city on Friday and Kinneton was found in the house where the bodies were discovered.

The court was told a search was carried out and drugs were found in Kinneton's pocket and a packet of six blue tablets were found hidden in the defendant's underwear.

The court heard during police interviews he told police the blue tablets had been in a bedside locker in the house where the bodies were and he had taken them.

The police officer said an investigation was still ongoing into the deaths and no post mortem had been carried out yet.

He opposed bail on the grounds that Kinneton seemed to ignore his bail conditions.

Defence counsel, Sinead Rogan, said Kinneton client had been granted bail in October and was proposing residing at his father's address.

When asked by District Judge Barney McElholm where Kinneton had been residing when he left his bail address, Ms Rogan said he had been staying at his father's.

Judge McElholm asked why had Kinneton not simply asked the court to vary his bail and answered himself by stating “Kinneton couldn't be bothered and either can I.”

He said he was not prepared to let the court be held in contempt and added that Kinneton would not abide by conditions.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on 5 February.