Me To You: Learn and bake

Many of us have happy memories of baking with our mums, grannies or maybe dads.

But with our lives being so busy we often forget the simple activities bring the happiest times and memories.

As parents, and childminders too, we can also feel under pressure to always be teaching our children, so this week I’ve combined these two themes, baking and learning.

The curriculum for our young children talks about three prime areas of learning (there are actually seven areas in total but this is enough for now!) and these are;

Personal, Social andEmotional Development - this is all about learning to share, to wait, taking an interest and participating in activities, being responsible for tasks, having opportunity to feel valued and able to contribute, talking about what you are doing together, asking questions and having a special bond etc.

Communication and Language - this is about listening, paying attention, being able to focus and concentrate, being able to follow instructions, naming different items and actions, speaking in sentences, asking and answering questions, having a two way conversation etc

Physical Development - is about small finger movements and large movements too, it’s about being able to use and control items, objects and tools etc and also self care, personal hygiene, having own likes and dislikes, being safe and using equipment safely etc.

If we consider these and look at all that baking involves we can see all the learning that is going on; from collecting all ingredients, selecting and organising bowls, spoons, whisks etc, washing hands, putting on an apron, then reading instructions, following a receipe, talking about what next, weighing, counting, pouring, breaking, mixing, adding, stirring, smelling, washing implements, waiting for cakes to cook then cool before sharing and tasting!

Recipes For You To Make Together

Scones - 225g/8oz self raising flour, 55g/2oz butter, 25g/1oz caster sugar, 150ml/5fl oz milk, pinch of salt (optional). Method; Heat the oven to 220C/425F/Gas 7. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Mix together the flour and salt and rub in the butter. Stir in the sugar and then the milk to make a dough. Put onto a lightly floured work top (so it doesn’t stick) and knead. Roll out the dough to about 2cm thick and shape into scones. Brush the tops of the scones with a little milk. Bake for 12-15 minutes until well risen and golden. Then leave to cool on a wire rack and add whatever you like! If you want to add sultanas or choc chips before you bake then why not!

Cheese Pancakes - 3/4 cup flour, 1 ½ tsp baking powder, 1 ½ tsp sugar, 1/4 tsp salt, 1 egg, 1 cup (not a mug!) of grated cheddar cheese - too much cheese will make them too sloppy, 1 cup milk (not a mug!), 2 tbsp melted butter. Method; Mix together the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Stir the grated cheddar cheese into the flour mixture until everything is evenly combined. Beat together in a separate bowl the egg, milk and melted butter. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients just to moisten. Heat a lightly oiled frying pan over medium high heat. Spoon the batter onto the pan, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Cook till brown on both sides and enjoy!



Cupcakes - 100g butter (not margarine!), it’s a good idea to get the butter out of the fridge much earlier so it is soft!, 2 large eggs, 110g caster sugar,110g self raising flour (optional 1/2 tsp vanilla extract). Method; heat oven to 180C/ 160 F/ Gas 4. Fill a cup cake tray with 12 cake cases. Whisk together butter, sugar then add beaten eggs bit at a time, whisking in between. Add vanilla extract and sieved flour then pop the mixture into the cake cases and into the oven for about 15 minutes. If you’d like to decorate with buttercream after they have cooled (why not!), then to make the butter cream mix together 150g butter (not margarine) and 330g icing sugar (mix slowly first) then add 3 tbsp milk and food colouring if you like. You can use a spoon or fork to add the buttercream to the cupcakes or even use a piping bag!

Biscuits… - p vanilla extract). Method; Heat oven to 200C/180C F/Gas 6 and line a baking tray with baking / greaseproof paper. Put the butter in a bowl and beat until soft and creamy. Beat in the sugar, then the egg and vanilla, and then the sieved flour to make a dough - knead. If the dough feels sticky, add a little bit more flour. Roll out to about 2/3 cm thickness and cut out shapes using a biscuit cutter or rim of a cup. If you feel adventurous then gently press some clean toys into the biscuit - car tracks, lego shapes etc (don’t go all the way through but deep enough to see the mark) or add sultanas to make a face! Then bake for 8-10 minutes before eating!

Written by, on Facebook, Me & You @meandyoubyjenni to support the Greater Shantallow Talking To Our Babies, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership. Telephone: 028 71358787 / Facebook; Talking To Our Babies / www.shantallow.net