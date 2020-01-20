Contact

'Hear' to help this 'Blue Monday'

It's good to talk to keep spirits high but it’s just as important to be able to hear the conversation too

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

It's good to talk to keep spirits high but it’s just as important to be able to hear the conversation too - if you want to beat those January Blues.

Ahead of Blue Monday (today), a local audiologist from Specsavers in Derry is encouraging people to pop in for a free hearing test. 

Joanne Torrens, audiologist, said:  ‘We tend to find that Christmas heightens an individual’s awareness of subtle hearing loss, with many missing conversations or having relatives complain of high TV volumes. 

“The good news is, we can help.  Audiology has made great strides over the years that will surprise you so there is no need to suffer in silence.”

For many people, hearing loss doesn’t just affect the ears.  It can impact your mental wellbeing, leading to other health conditons like depression or feelings of isolation and loneliness.

But there is good news. Hearing can be protected if action is taken early enough, and Joanne is keen to stress this point to locals in Derry.

Her friendly audiology team, located at Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link, has a whole range of hearing devices that residents can try and test to identify the best one for them. 

She said:  “There is no such thing as a silly question either – be assured we have been asked all kind of things – and you can be sure of expert, professional advice here at Specsavers.”

There is nothing lonelier than a life without conversation, particularly during the most depressing month of the year.

Joanne added:  ‘The earlier hearing loss is caught, the easier it is to treat.”

Joanne concluded: “This is why we are using Blue Monday to encourage people to seek advice and avoid feeling ‘blue’ about possible hearing loss.  There is so much we can do to make life feel much brighter with better hearing.”

If you  have any concerns about your hearing or think a loved one might be struggling, why not book a free hearing test at Specsavers.

