Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

'Inadequate' respite provision must be addressed

Derry MLA calls for proper levels of respite provision in the Western Trust area to be provided and increased

Mullan calls on Department for Communities to act on residual rent arrears

Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle Karen Mullan.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry MLA has called for proper levels of respite provision in the Western Trust area to be provided and increased with many families currently struggling without adequate services.
The call from Sinn Fein's Karen Mullan comes on the back of concerns raised by her with the Western Trust. 
She said: “Recently parents with children under 18 years of age have contacted my office with concerns about respite services not being fully operational in Derry. 
"Despite meeting with the Trust early December followed by written enquires, this has not been progressed.”
“It is unacceptable that families under enormous pressure are now unable to have respite breaks.
"The Western Trust must provide this service immediately and put into place a long term plan to address the ongoing pressures. 
“I have lodged a complaint with the Western Trust regarding this matter and I am hopeful that an arrangement can be made to accommodate the many families in need of this urgent service.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie