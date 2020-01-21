'Inadequate' respite provision must be addressed

Contact
Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle Karen Mullan.
A Derry MLA has called for proper levels of respite provision in the Western Trust area to be provided and increased with many families currently struggling without adequate services.
The call from Sinn Fein's Karen Mullan comes on the back of concerns raised by her with the Western Trust.
She said: “Recently parents with children under 18 years of age have contacted my office with concerns about respite services not being fully operational in Derry.
"Despite meeting with the Trust early December followed by written enquires, this has not been progressed.”
“It is unacceptable that families under enormous pressure are now unable to have respite breaks.
"The Western Trust must provide this service immediately and put into place a long term plan to address the ongoing pressures.
“I have lodged a complaint with the Western Trust regarding this matter and I am hopeful that an arrangement can be made to accommodate the many families in need of this urgent service.”
