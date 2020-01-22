In custody over £36,000 theft from employer

Contact
Former manager of a local catering supply company has been remanded in custody at his own request after pleading guilty
A former manager of a local branch of the Mount Charles catering supply company has been remanded in custody at his own request after he pleaded guilty at Derry Crown Court to defrauding his former employer of just over £36,800.
Stephen Hessin, 37, who is originally from Cavan but whose address was given as a hostel at Melrose Terrace in the Waterside area of the city, pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by abuse of his position in that he acted against the financial interests of Mount Charles by defrauding the company of the money.
He admitted committing the offence between July 2017 and May of last year.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing the money from his employer between the same dates.
A defence barrister said the defendant had given up his accommodation address in a hostel and another person had already moved in.
Hessin was remanded in custody until 29 January.
