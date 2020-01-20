Derry Presbyterian cleric to deliver Bloody Sunday Lecture

The retiring minister of First Derry Presbyterian Church, Rev Dr David Latimer, is to be the guest speaker at this year's annual Bloody Sunday Lecture.

The annual lecture will be chaired by journalist and commentator, Paul McFadden, and will take place on Friday, 31 January at 8.00pm in the North West Learning Disability Centre, Destined, Foyle Valley Railway Museum on Foyle Road.

Tony Doherty, chairperson of the Bloody Sunday Trust, said, “David Latimer has made a huge contribution to the political and ecumenical life of the city since taking up post at the First Derry Presbyterian Church in 1988.

“He has proven to be a great friend of the Bloody Sunday families, speaking passionately and eloquently at the monument each January. Whilst he is best known for striking up a long-term friendship with the late Martin McGuinness, David will address a number of issues critical to the legacy of conflict, remembrance and our future on this island.

“This is a significant lecture and an important statement of where the city is at in terms of conflict transformation and leadership.”

Speaking about the decision to be the guest speaker, Rev Latimer said: “It will be a huge personal privilege to deliver this year’s Bloody Sunday Lecture.

“The symbolism of this bridge-building invitation, by the Bloody Sunday Trust, is hugely significant.

“For far too long, people – both in our city and beyond – have chosen to live apart. The time to break new ground and get to know one another has arrived. Taking new steps is the only way to bring about improvement. Together we can do this whatever our creed or culture.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the lecture.

The Rev Latimer is retiring as Minister of First Derry Presbyterian Church this month.



