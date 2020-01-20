Breached bail by sending woman 'full stop'

A Derry man who breached his bail by sending a full stop to a woman on a dating app has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court.

John O'Kane (57), of Bishop Street, is on bail charged with assaulting a female on 12 December last year.

Part of his bail conditions were that he have no contact with the woman but at a police officer told the court the woman had contacted police to say O'Kane had contacted her on a dating app.

The officer said the woman felt intimidated as she had previously reported he had been constantly viewing her profile on the dating app but she had been told that as that was in the publuc domain there was nothing that could be done.

The officer said she was not opposing bail but wanted to remove any Internet enabled devices from O'Kane.

Defence counsel, Sinead Rogan, said that that condition had been sought from the High Court when O'Kane had originally been granted bail but the judge there had thought it was somewhat draconian.

She said that the defendant said he had sent the full stop in an attempt to delete the woman's profile from the dating app on which they met but it was a matter for the court.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he believed such a condition was necessary and ammended his bail to include the condition that he does not use or possess any internet enabled devices.

O'Kane was released to appear again on January 22.