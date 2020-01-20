Major housing plans for new Ebrington site

Plans have been submitted for a major apartment complex on Derry’s landmark Ebrington site.

A planning application to build 61 apartments on the huge former military base was submitted in recent days to the Planning Office.

If given the go-ahead, the apartments would be the first housing built on the 26-acre site whose development is seen as key to the future of Derry.

Speaking in 2016, the then Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said the re-development of the Ebrington site had the potential to transform ‘not just the landscape of the city, but also the economic prospects of the north west’.

However, despite high hopes for the project, the regeneration of the site has been slow and many of the former military buildings remain unoccupied.

News, however, of the plans for the large housing development will be welcomed by those keen to see the Ebrington re-development plans push forward.

The apartments would be built at the upper end of the site, close to the current entrance on to the Limavady Road.

Forty nine of the apartments would be in two new buildings, while the remaining 12 would be constructed within two buildings currently on the site.

These are Building 117 and Building 118 which are both believed to have been built in the early 1900s.

The proposed apartment complex would be made up 50 two-bedroom apartments and 11 one-bedroom apartments.

The developer behind the plans is Belfast-based Ebrington Holdings Ltd which was set up in 2018.

In documents submitted to the Planning Office, the company say that the apartments would be aimed at retired people over the age of 55.

The plans include 61 car parking spaces and extensive landscaping of the area around the buildings.

A military base has been situated at Ebrington from 1841.

The base played a key role in both world wars but was especially pivotal during the Second World War as it was used as a base for the Allied Forces’ submarine fleet.

The Ebrington base was attacked many times during the Troubles and the buildings remained behind high security walls and fences for many years.

However, in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, the base was closed in 2003 and gifted to the people of Derry by the Ministry of Defence.

Since then, the re-development of the site has not been at the pace first envisaged.

However, alongside news of the proposed apartment complex, there has been some good news in recent days in relation to work on the Ebrington site.

Last week, construction began on a large office building on the site.

The Northern Ireland Executive, which is now responsible for the Ebrington land, said the 62,500 square foot building is planned to be completed by next year.

Other positive developments at Ebrington have included the opening of two restaurants and a large car park.

Civil service staff have moved into a building on the site and a modern accommodation block has also recently opened at Ebrington.

Other plans for Ebrington include an hotel and a naval museum.