Anderson preparing to leave European Parliament in Strasbourg

Martina Anderson has bid farewell to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, vowing to use her last two weeks in Brussels to ensure her fellow MEPs continue to protect the Good Friday Agreement in her absence.

The Sinn Fein MEP left Strasbourg on Thursday last but will continue to travel to the European Parliament in Brussels until 31 January when Britain will leave the EU.

In a heartfelt video posted on Twitter last Thursday - after voting in Strasbourg for the last time - the Derry woman said it had been a “privilege” to represent the people of the North for the last seven years.

"This is my last day in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, standing up for you, defending you and representing you," she said.

"It has been a privilege standing up for the people of Derry, Antrim, Down, Armagh, Fermanagh and Tyrone - and what a privilege it has been."

Ms Anderson will now return to Brussels for the next fortnight, during which she will meet with MEPs for the last time.

Ms Anderson, who was first elected in 2012, added: "I have two weeks of Brussels to do, two weeks of work to do, to make sure we consolidate their inter- national solidarity so that the MEPs continue to stand up for Good Friday Agreement in all its parts.

Ms Anderson thanked everyone who had voted for her and her party for selecting her.

She added: "As Martin McGuiness said 'Bogside Republicans don't retire.'

"Now, I have a lot of work to do and I intend to do it on your behalf."

The 57-year-0ld was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly as a Sinn Féin member for Foyle, along with Raymond McCartney in 2007.

In May that year, she became one of the first Sinn Féin members to join the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

She was selected by Sinn Féin to fight the Foyle constituency at the 2010 Westminster General Election, losing out to the SDLP incumbent, Mark Durkan, by 5,000 votes (11% of the vote).

In May 2012,w it was announced she would be replacing Bairbre de Brún, as Sinn Fein MEP for Northern Ireland.[

She retained the seat in the 2014 election, topping the poll with 159,813 first preference votes.

In last year's European Parliament elections, she was returned along Dianne Dodds of the DUP and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.