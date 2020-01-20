Cusack encourages public to 'look before you book!'

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack is encouraging the public to take a few minutes to check the validity of their passports before booking their Spring and Summer holidays.

Cusack states: ‘January is traditionally the busiest month for securing the best holiday offers, especially for families. It is also when we start looking, planning and booking Spring and Summer breaks. I’ve dealt with so many people over the years who didn’t realise their passport was due to expire right before travelling or had totally misplaced it leaving them in utter panic and at risk of losing their holiday altogether.

“This was particularly common with children’s passports which catch many out as they are often valid for a lesser period. No one should suffer the stress and upset of potentially losing their hard earned holiday, especially as insurance won’t cover this oversight.

“I would just like to remind people to take a few minutes to have a look for their travel documents and make sure everything is in order before booking any breaks. If you find you need a renewal hopefully you will then have plenty of time for processing.

“The SDLP offices and myself are more than happy to help by validating any forms and photos.”