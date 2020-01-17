Returned for trial on drug supply charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges. Sean Connell (22), of no fixed abode, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.

He faced a total of 11 charges of being concerned in the offer to supply class A and class B drugs including cocaine, cannabis, Pregablin and MDMA on various dates between 25 January and 5 July last year.



It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.



When asked did he wish to call any witnesses or make any statement, he replied “not at this stage.”



He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting on 18 February and remanded in custody.