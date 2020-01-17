Suspended jail sentence for banned driver

Contact
A Derry woman has been given a suspended jail sentence for driving whilst disqualified.
Shannon Mary Smith (26), of St Eithne's Park, also admitted having no insurance.
The court heard that police were checking vehicles at around 1.30pm on 11 November last year and a check revealed that Smith's car had no insurance.
She was stopped and spoken to and it was discovered that she had been banned for six months a short time previously. The court was told she he told police she had not been in court and thought she had only been given points.
Defence counsel, Eoghan Devlin, said on the day Smith had been collecting her children from school.
He said she had a few driving issues recently and knew she was getting a lengthy ban.
He asked the court to give her credit for an early plea.
Smith was given a three months jail sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified from driving for nine months.
