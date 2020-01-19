Contact
Fostering Information Evenings will be hosted by the Western Health and Social Care Trust on 28 January in Da Vinci's Hotel on the Culmore Road in Derry and on 29 January in the Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane.
Both events will take palce from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.
A Trust spokesperson said the evenings would be of an informal nature with questions being answered and light refreshments being served.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
St Mary’s College student Hollie Harkin, who won a third place award at the BT Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) pictured with Mrs Blanking and Mr Logue
Pupils Nicole Donnelly and Katie McAuley ( centre) achieved second and third places resepctively in A Level Health and Social Care. Also in picture is Mrs Maguire, Miss Kearney and Miss Sheilds.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney and US Consul General, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, at the entrance to Seamus Heaney HomePlace Man & Boy Exhibition.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.