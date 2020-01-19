Fostering Information Evenings will be hosted by the Western Health and Social Care Trust on 28 January in Da Vinci's Hotel on the Culmore Road in Derry and on 29 January in the Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane.



Both events will take palce from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.



A Trust spokesperson said the evenings would be of an informal nature with questions being answered and light refreshments being served.