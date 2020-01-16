Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

UNISON to ballot members - industrial action suspended

Nurses union meeting today

UNISON to ballot members - industrial action suspended

Health workers on the picket line at Altnagelvin Hospital last Friday

Reporter:

Staff reporter

UNISON, the largest union in the health and social services system, has today agreed to ballot its members and suspend industrial action.

It   follows a meeting this morning of UNISON’s health leadership to consider a Framework Agreement in relation to the long-running industrial dispute on pay parity and safe staffing in the health service.

  The agreement was reached last night after many hours of intensive negotiations between the trade union group and the Department of Health. 

  UNISON head of bargaining Anne Speed, the lead trade union negotiator, said: “UNISON representatives from across all Health Trusts and health service agencies and bodies have now considered a proposed Framework Agreement to resolve our industrial dispute.

“This Framework Agreement has been endorsed by the Minister for Health and restores pay parity with health workers in England with effect from 1st  April 2019. It also sets out a funded framework for safe staffing.

  “We are now balloting our membership with a recommendation to accept. Our industrial action is suspended for the duration of the ballot.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie