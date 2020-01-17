Man in court charged with threatening former partner with knife

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with having a knife and entering a premises in the city intent on inflicting grievous bodily harm on his former partner.



Daniel Myrmyr (27) faced a total of four charges including criminal damage and attempted criminal damage, all of which were said to have occurred on Saturday last, 11 January. Connecting Myrmyr to the charges and opposing bail, a PSNI officer told the court police were called after a woman alleged the defendant had broken into her premises armed with a knife.



The officer said she alleged he had broken in through a back door and used the knife to threaten her.



The court heard she ran out the front door and Myrmyr, of Glendale Manor in Letterkenny, followed her out before getting into a car and driving away.



A short time later, the woman said she had gone back into the property and there was a loud bang and claimed Myrmyr had thrown an object at the window. The court was told the accused was located in a vehicle stopped on Craigavon Bridge and made a “no comment” interview during questioning by police. The officer described the alleged incident as “a traumatic event” and said there were fears Myrmyr could flee the jurisdiction and added that for someone to go from having no record to thus level of offending was “strange.”



Defence solicitor, Paddy McGurk, said the defendant had been living in Letterkenny for six or seven years, adding it was likely to be some time before the case would come to court and added that it was a case in which bail could be granted. Myrmyr was released on his own bail of £750 with one surety of the same amount.



Bail conditions include residing at an address suitable to the PSNI, having no contact with the injured party and not entering the city unless for court.



He will in court again on 6 February next.