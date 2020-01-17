Derry judge warns of dangers of drug use

Contact
Derry District Judge Barney McElholm has said the abuse of Pregablin or Xanax can lead to serious harm or even death. He was speaking during the case at the Derry Magistrate's Court of Padraig Brolly who admitted possession of both drugs.
A police officer told the court 20-year-old Brolly, of no fixed abode, was arrested at 2.00pm on Monday last, 13 January, for another matter.
After being taken into custody, the court was told Brolly was being searched when he handed over two small bags of drugs. The court heard he made full admissions that the drugs were Pregablin and Xanax.
Defence solicitor. Paddy MacDermott. said his client had a bad record but not for drugs.
He said Brolly had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
Judge McElholm sentenced Brolly to one month in prison, suspended for 18 months.
