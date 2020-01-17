Hate crime laws must be fit for purpose - McCartney

The launch of a consultation into hate crime in the North of Ireland has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney.



He said ensuring hate crime laws were updated to ensure effectiveness must be a matter of urgency.



He added: "The launch of Judge Marrinan's consultation into hate crime, and the ongoing review into the issue, is an opportunity to bring forward stronger and more effective laws to tackle rising hate crime.



"Around eight incidents of hate crime are reported every day, primarily of a racist, homophobic and sectarian nature.



"There can be no tolerance for hate crime, which blights our society. We must afford adequate protections for those who fall victim, and we must strengthen the law to ensure it is sufficiently robust to deal with those who commit these horrific crimes.”