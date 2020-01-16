Bail refused to man who broke bail conditions

A man who District Judge Barney McElholm said could not be trusted to abide by bail conditions has been remanded in custody after being refused bail. Peter Quigley (38), of St John's Park in the Buncrana Road area of the city, appeared at the local Magistrate's Court for a bail application.



He faces a series of charges relating to domestic incidents that were said to have occurred on dates between June and December last year.



A police officer opposed bail and said the defendant faced multiple charges including a dangerous driving incident on 13 October involving young children. The court was told eight days later. The officer said Quigley was told to get help for his mental health issues but appeared not to have done that.



The court heard on Christmas Day, Quigley was alleged to have cut his tag off and contacted the alleged Injured party. The officer said there was “a significant domestic violence history” involving Quigley and the woman in the case. Defence counsel, Eoghan Devlin, said he was not blind to the risk of re- offending. Judge McElholm said that risk was too high as Quigley displayed a willingness to breach bail.



He refused bail and Quigley will appear again on 6 February.