Derry suspicious object 'nothing untoward'

Police evacuated families from their homes
Families evacuated during a security alert in Derry have been allowed to return to their homes.
Police last night sealed off Bann Drive in the Irish Street area of the Waterside after what they was the discovery of a "suspicious object" in the garden of a house.
However, it was declared to be "nothing untoward" after being examined by the bomb squad.
