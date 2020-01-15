Steelstown Primary School win Derry heat of Road Safety NI Primary School Quiz

Two local schools have qualified for finals of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz, following the Derry & Strabane District Council area heat today.

First place went to Steelstown PS and second place went to Donemana PS at the event in the Guidhall.

Third place went to St Mary's Altinure PS.

The top two schools will now compete against 20 other teams in the NI final which will take place at the NI Fire & Rescue Training Centre, Belfast in March.

Davy Jackson, Chairman of Foyle & District Road Safety Committee who hosted the event on behalf of ROAD SAFE NI said: “The quiz is a great event for the kids in the area.

"We believe that the earlier that they get information on road safety the safer they will be and they will carry the message throughout their lives.

"We would like to thank all who helped including N.I. Fire & Rescue Service, local committee members and Derry & Strabane PCSP and the City Mayor for the gifts for all who participated and all teachers and parents”.

Tony McKeown from event sponsors CRASH Services said: “As a Northern Ireland based business we are delighted to be able to support the Primary School Quiz.

"We are involved in accident management and breakdown recovery services, so we have a close connection with road users and we are pleased to get involved with road safety projects like this.

To find out more about Road Safe NI visit their website www.roadsafeni.com or follow them on Facebook