Body of mother-of-four, Helena McElhennon, found following 7 weeks of searches

Helena McElhennon, 42, went missing in Derry on November 24

A body has been discovered in the search for a Draperstown mother-of-four who went missing from Derry.  

Helena McElhennon went missing on on November 24.

Search and rescue teams have spent over seven weeks searching the river banks and surrounding areas.

A body was discovered, last night, Tuesday. 

It has been confirmed this morning that the body found was that the late Helena McElhennon. 

A statement which was posted onto the social media page, 'Bring Helena Home,' reads:"It is with a sad and heavy heart we tell you that late yesterday evening we found Helena during our daily search.

"While we always held to hope we would find her alive unfortunately this was not to be.

"We understand that yesterday there were many people asking for updates of the search however we had to go through a process to confirm this and inform family members.

"Our sincere thanks go to extended family, friends, strangers and most of all the many different search teams who have helped us over the past few weeks."

The family and friends of the late Helena McElhennon have requested to be given some time to come to terms with what has happened."

