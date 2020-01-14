North West Regional College's skilled apprentices awarded qualifications

Contact
Students who were awarded their certificates in Drylining/Interior Systems and Brickwork.
Thirteen students from North West Regional College have been presented with certificates after
completing their Level 2 Diploma in Drylining and Brickwork.
The young men were invited to a special celebration event at the college recently, where they were
recognised for the hard work and dedication they have put in to achieve their qualifications.
The apprentices now have the option of returning to the college to complete their Level 3 Diploma
giving them the opportunity to further climb the career ladder in their chosen industry.
John Cartin, Deputy Head of Training and Skills at North West Regional College said: “We are
extremely proud of all of our students who have grown so much through the process and have now
been presented with their Level 2 qualifications.
“Our courses in Brickwork and Drylining at NWRC are extremely popular because they allow our
students the opportunity to work while they are studying, with the knowledge that they can
progress into careers in the construction industry that are experiencing a skills shortage.
“The courses that we offer in the Training and Skills department have a strong careers focus and we
are very happy to have partnered with Errigal Contracts to offer the Level 2 diploma in Drylining,
allowing us to educate and guide the next generation of skilled, qualified workers.
“Our Brickwork students all successfully completed their Level 1 and 2 Diplomas with some achieving
their full NVQs and have progressed onto further education or full time employment.”
Students in interested in finding out more about possible careers in Trades and Crafts are invited to
NWRC’s annual Open Day will be held at the Strand Road and Springtown Campus on
February 26. Additionally the college will host a Saturday open day at Strand Road Campus on February 29.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
