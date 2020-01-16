Ballinascreen Irish language events

Glór na Speiríní

Dianchúrsa aon lae do dhaoine fásta-One day adult Irish language course.



Glór na Speiríní are holding an intensive Irish language course on Saturday 18th Jan in Gaelscoil na Speiríní at 10.00 am - 3.00 pm. There are 4 levels as part of this course; level 1 is focusing on themes and vocabulary of a naíscoil setting, level 2 & 3 are lower and higher intermediate levels and level 4 is an advanced class. Oidí- Tutors Sharon Uí Chatháin, Malachaí Ó hÁgain, Brian Ó Doibhlín, Máiread Ní Ghallchóir. Booking is essential and cost is only £15 with lunch included. Urraithe ag Comhairle Ceantair Lár Uladh



To register event please contact Conchúr on 79627703 / 07795 536682 or email conchurglor@gmail.com

Ranganna Gaeilge do dhaoine fásta- Adult Irish Language Classes Glór na Speiríní and CLG Naomh Colm

Tá na ranganna Gaeilge ag tosú arís ar an Déardaoin 26ú Eanáir ar 7:00 -8:30 pm san ionad Ghlór na Speiríní. Mairfidh an cúrsa seo 10 seachtaine agus £25 costas de, tá fáilte roimh chách

Adult Irish language classes are resuming again on Thursday the 16th January at 7:00 -8:30 pm in Gaelscoil na Speiríní Straw. The course will last 10 weeks at a cost of £25, there are 4 levels from beginners to the more advanced and everyone is welcome. As part of our language development plan for our adults, we have confirmed dates for a weekend in the Gaeltacht region of Donegal in mid February which is opened only to class participants.



Urraithe ag Comhairle Ceantair Lár Uladh

Lapóglann- Toddle-Inn



Tagann an grúpa seo le chéíle gach maidin Chéadaoin agus gach Aoine ar 9:00 go dtí 10:30am san ionad Ghlór na Speiríní. Ní ach £2 le freastail ar seisiún amháin agus tá fáilte roimh chách.



Our parent/ guardian and toddlers group meet twice a week , on Wednesday and Friday mornings at 9:00 am to 10:30 am in Gaelscoil na Speiríní Straw, starting on Wednesday 15th January. This is a great opportunity for parent/ guardian to encourage the child to develop their social skills, to boost their emotional confidence, encourage physical activity, support children's imagination, learning through play and bond in our child friendly environment. Cost is £2 per session and everyone is welcome.



Urraithe ag Foras na Gaeilge



For further information on any of these events please contact Conchúr on

028 7962 7703 or 07795 536682. You can also email conchurglor@gmail.com