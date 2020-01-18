Entries still open for lamppost banner competition

Do you love Limavady? Would you like to create a piece of artwork for public display in the town?



Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town Centre Management team, in conjunction with Limavady Town Team, is inviting entries for a competition that gives members of the local community an opportunity to create a design for new lamppost banners.



The initiative aims to promote civic pride among those who live in Limavady and bring to life some of the town’s characteristics through drawings, paintings or photography.



Encouraging people to take part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “The colourful and creative lamppost banners will showcase the local community’s connections to their home town, and will add extra vibrancy to the shopping experience for both local residents and visitors.



“The scheme has already proved to be a huge success in Ballycastle, with the banners going on display throughout the summer. We now want to replicate this in Limavady and we would love to see designs that promote the town and encourage new visitors to explore what it has to offer.”



The rules of the competition are simple:

The artist must create and own the artwork they submit.

The artist must give their work a title.

Drawings, paintings and photography is permitted.

The lamppost banners will be vertical and therefore your artwork must be vertically orientated (portrait style) with the length / height being approximately twice that of the width.

Minimum size of artwork is A4 (portrait format)

The competition is open to everybody. There are no age restrictions.

The artwork should showcase the pride the artist feels for Limavady.

Today, the town is a bustling centre with a great range of high quality, independent shops plus pubs, restaurants and cafés and a vibrant arts and traditional music scene. There is also a wide variety of sporting and leisure activities for the enjoyment of the growing population, and a beautiful natural environment which includes the River Roe and Binevenagh Mountain. The Limavady area has a very rich heritage, from the Iron Age gold artefacts found nearby at Broighter, to the old clan heritage of the O’Cahan’s and the later emergence of the local linen and whiskey industries.



How to enter

Artwork, including the name and contact details of the entrant, must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked ‘Banner Competition’ and delivered to either the Limavady office of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (7 Connell Street BT49 0HA) or to the Manager, Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI) at the former Roe Valley Hospital, 24 Binevenagh Drive, Limavady BT49 0AQ.



The competition will close at 4pm on Friday 31st January 2020.



For further details or any other queries, please contact Shaun Kennedy on 07517988162 or shaun.kennedy@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk



Prizes

The main prize will be the privilege of having your artwork on public display in Limavady. The printed banner will include text that acknowledges the artist.



Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will also provide each winning artist with a £50 Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card, which can be used in a wide range of businesses throughout the Borough.