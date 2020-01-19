Information and help event for those living with health problems

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust will hold an information event on help available to those living with a health condition.

It will take placeo on Friday, January 24 between 11.00 am -1.00 pm in The Linenhall Centre, 67 Kilrea Road, Upperlands BT46 5RN, where people can come along and find out about health services and both the voluntary and community organisations in their local area that may be able to provide support.



Bronagh O’Lynn, Social Services Manager in the Northern Trust said: “People can come along and talk to professionals from a range of organisations that can help those, for example, who are lonely, finding it difficult to live on their own, want to get involved in social activities or could benefit from practical support from equipment/aids. Exhibitors on the 24th will include those who support physical and mental health such as Good morning Mid Ulster, Mens Shed, MUDC Make a Change and Chest, Heart and Stroke.



“There will be practical demonstrations of equipment and written material that people can take home or pass on to friends and family who might find it useful. I would encourage everyone living in the Upperlands/ Maghera area with a health condition to attend.”



For more information on this event please contact Mark Fenton on 028 7936 6984.



If you are concerned about a health condition please always contact your GP or medical professional.