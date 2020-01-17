Man to contest assault charge

A charge of assaulting a woman is to be contested, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has heard.



Stanley Cecil Alexander Forysthe (48) from Brough Road, Castledawson, is alleged to have committed the offence against a female on September 28.



A defending lawyer previously highlighted the potential of a withdrawal statement and the prosecution advised enquiries around this would be looked into.



However, at the most recent sitting the court was told the matter is proceeding.



The defence entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Forsythe on continuing bail to return to court on January 22 when a contest date is to be fixed.