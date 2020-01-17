Assault and drugs possession allegations from pre-Christmas incident

Charges arising from an alleged incident just before Christmas have been put to a thirty-nine-year old man who appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court.



John Paul Henry from Sandymount, Magherafelt is accused of assaulting a male – understood to be relative – on December 21.

It is further alleged Henry was in possession of a quantity of cannabis when arrested.



An officer familiar with the facts of the case said the charges could be connected.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Henry on continuing bail to return to court later this month.