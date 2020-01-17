Suspended jail sentence for Draperstown man who exposed genitals multiple times

A forty-nine-year old man found guilty of multiple counts of exposure following a lengthy contest at Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been handed a suspended prison sentence. Eamon McIvor from River Road, Draperstown denied intentionally exposing his genitals intending to cause alarm or distress, on eight separate occasions between March 1 and April 24 2017.



Most of the charges occurred on a weekly basis however two instances were just days apart. The two female victims in the case gave evidence during the contest last month telling the court they worked in a small shop and on the first occasion McIvor entered with his genitals exposed, they believed this was accidental.



But the incidents were repeated on a number of further occasions and the victims decided they had to report the matter.

A defending barrister insisted his client was unaware his genitals were exposed, and urged District Judge Oonagh Mullan to view the matters are accidental rather that deliberate. However after reviewing the evidence, Judge Mullan ruled against this and convicted McIvor on all counts having decided the offences were committed in full knowledge.



The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.



At the most recent sitting while the judge said the custody threshold was met, she was prepared to suspend the sentence, but for the maximum period permitted.



McIvor was sentenced to four months custody suspended for three years.



He is also to remain on the Sex Offender Register for seven years, during which he will subject to notification requirements.