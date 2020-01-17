Woman accused of failing to provide breath tests

A twenty-five-year-old woman has appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court accused of failing to provide breath specimens, during the course of an investigation.



Shannon Creighton of Millrace Mews, Moneymore was stopped on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol but is alleged to have failed to provide both preliminary and evidential specimens of breath.



The offences relate to a police detection on December 18 at Union Place, Cookstown.



An officer familiar with the facts of the case said both charges could be connected.



District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded Creighton on continuing bail to return to court on January 24.