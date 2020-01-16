Free Chronic Pain focused course

A free 12 week course called Chronic Pain Management Support Group will begin next week. Taking place in Moneymore Recreation Centre, Moneyhaw Road on Thursday, January 23 from 10.30am - 12.30pm To book your place, contact Denise via email on: denise@cwsan.org or by telephone by calling: 028 7963 4865

