Free Chronic Pain focused course

Contact
A free 12 week course called Chronic Pain Management Support Group will begin next week.
Taking place in Moneymore Recreation Centre, Moneyhaw Road on Thursday, January 23 from 10.30am - 12.30pm
To book your place, contact Denise via email on: denise@cwsan.org or by telephone by calling: 028 7963 4865
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The staff team at Belmont Cottages who are finalists in the 'Best Housing Story' category of CIH Housing Awards 2020
Winners Steelstown Primary School getting presented with the Stevie Hargan Memorial Trophy by Stevie's wife Grace Hargan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.