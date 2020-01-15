£1 million boost for Maghera's recreational and outdoor facilities

Maghera is to benefit from another big money boost.



Over one million pounds is set to be invested in outdoor and recreational facilities in the town.



The exciting news was revealed by Carntogher Sinn Féin councillor Brian McGuigan who said the design enhancement cash will be used to improve sport pitches, walking trails and other outdoor areas in the town.



The work is set to begin in the first half of the year.



Breaking the news to the County Derry Post, Cllr McGuigan said: “The physical development of Maghera has been part of community engagement and comprehensive stakeholder consultations over a number of years to identify opportunities to develop and enhance the area while continuously engaging with the community and voluntary sector and liaising with associations in Maghera.



“The community liaison and consultation process included facilitated interactive workshops based around social, economic and environmental issues, successful drop-in events enabling the community and local authorities to work together engaging effectively in an open transparent and positive manner assisting everyone to inform strategic decisions direct from grass roots level.



“The allocation of funding will help improve facilities based on the outcomes these community engagements”.

Cllr McGuigan added: “This project within Mid Ulster District Council is the latest addition to the inventory of community outdoor health and wellbeing that will include a multi-use 3G type pitch at the Maghera Leisure centre grounds suitable for GAA, rugby and soccer training including associated fencing and lighting, the provision of a trim trail around the perimeter of grounds and upgrade of the children’s play facilities to cater for all-inclusive play.



“Within the Walled Garden area of Maghera incorporated into the project provision will be future development of additional trail with associated landscaping to enhance and add to the walking trails in Maghera.

The local republican representative added: “Through these investment projects we aim to strengthen the connection of our community by developing sustainability of the local area, catering for the needs of local people both young and old and encouraging the enjoyment of the outdoors as part of a healthy lifestyle and promoting first-class outdoor recreational

amenities that assist improvement of health and wellbeing for the area.

“Sinn Féin has been very proactive securing investment within the Maghera area and we are incredibly supportive of facilities that not only drive participation but create opportunities for all ages and abilities all-year-round”.