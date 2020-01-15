Council reception for award-winning nurse

Pictured at a special reception held in Cloonavin in honour of Terry McVeigh, a Macmillan Palliative Care Nurse Specialist at Causeway Hospital who recently won the Patients' Choice Award at this year's RCN Nurse of the Year Awards, are, front row (L-R), Terry McVeigh, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson, Dr Ian Warwick, back row (L-R), Joel Jenkins, Terry's great nephew, Sally Convery, Macmillan Service Lead Palliative Care, Claire McFall, Macmillan Service Improvement Facilitator, Anita Mullan, Terry's niece, Joanne Currie, Macmillan Specialist, Valerie Mullan, Terry's niece and Lynda Cox, Macmillan Specialist,

