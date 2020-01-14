Loup & District Historical Society meeting

The next meeting of the Loup & District Historical Society is scheduled for Thursday 16th January 2020in St Patrick’s GAC Loup at 8 pm.



The guest speaker will be Brendan Holland to talk about ‘The Giant Gene in Mid Ulster’. Brendan is a carrier of the gene and has featured on a recent BBC TV programme about it. He will also discuss the origins of The Loup Giant as featured in the society’s recent book called ‘Around The Loup’.



All are welcome to attend.