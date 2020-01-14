Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Activists erect new anti-mining message at beauty spot

The 'no to toxic mining' message was placed on fencing at Banagher Dam on New Year's Day.

Activists erect new anti-mining message at beauty spot

Banagher Dam

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Anti-mining activists have erected a protest sign at one of Co Derry's best known beauty spots.
The 'no to toxic mining' message was placed on fencing at Banagher Dam on New Year's Day.

A spokesperson for the group behind the sign said it had chosen the "natural, unspoiled backdrop", home to one of the ancient oak woodlands in Ireland, as Dalriadan Gold currently has prospecting licences for the area.

Park Against Ruination of our Courtryside (PARC) added that it is one of a number of anti-mining groups seeking to raise awareness of the "impact such prospecting would incur" on the area.

"As land protectors, we need this movement to grow and the word to spread…The land, air and water need your help," a PARC spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have a responsibility to protect this beautiful environment. Look at Banagher Glen, for example, it’s recognised as an important nature reserve and special area of conservation, so, we just cannot understand how the Department for the Economy granted a licence for its potential exploitation."

The spokesperson continued: "We are aware of the impact that mining has had on the environment and indigenous communities in other countries. It is a Windfall economy which only provides short-term employment and economic investment, yet has a long term, environmentally detrimental impact on the environment, visually and ecologically.

"The carbon impact of drawing out the gold, the impact on the water table and the possibility of heavy metals leaching into it is not in kilter with the need for urgent environmental change at present.

"Windfall Mining is often supported by governments and it has been, largely, indigenous communities and environmental activists who have led the call to protect the environment when mining companies come calling. Any concerns by the local community in Northern Ireland will be further hampered by having no political voice due to a lack of working government."

The Country Derry Post contacted Dalriadan Gold about the group's statement, but did not get a response.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie