Flights cancelled at both City of Derry and Donegal airports due to Storm Brendan

A flight from Donegal Airport to Dublin tomorrow morning, Tuesday, has been cancelled due to the inclement weather.

A number of flights to the scenic aiport were cancelled, today and this evening, as a result of Storm Brendan.

All those who have queries regarding flights to and from the airport are urged to make their own personal inquiries in relation to impending travel.

Flights at City of Derry Airport were also affected by the weather.

Check websites for up-to-date information.

City of Derry Airport - www.cityofderryairport.com

Donegal Airport - www.donegalairport.ie