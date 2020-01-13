Storm Brendan closes Derry's parks and play parks

Public parks and open spaces and play parks in Derry have been closed due to Storm Brendan/.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said it took the decision as aa precautionary measure.

The public are asked to avoid these areas due to the high winds.

The Council is urging the public to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions to secure their properties following the Storm Brendan Met Office Weather Warning that has been issued for the region.Council officials are monitoring the situation with their multi-agency partners throughout the duration of the alert to assess the situation and the Council has also engaged with community organisations in relation to initiating their community resilience plans where necessary.