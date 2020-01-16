Me To You: For everyone!

Yes, for everyone... parents, grandparents, child-minders, early years professionals, teachers, grandparents even aunts and uncles (and I could go on!).

You all know how much I promote singing nursery rhymes to your babies, toddlers and children for the benefits they bring to their language development, attention, memory, knowledge of the world, maths, literacy etc etc (yes, I could go on ). But I also know how easy it is to only sing the same rhymes and how we forget others we’ve enjoyed in the past, so here is a list of 52, one for each week of the year!

They are in no particular order, other than what I remembered, so read the list choose your rhyme for this week and sing along with your little one, or class of little ones. If you don’t know the rhyme then google it - I have written the first full line of each rhyme but, and this is very important, you must sing them not the computer. Oh, and do remember to cut out and keep this handy list, what else are fridges or notice boards for!

1. Baa Baa Woolly Sheep (yes it did used to be ‘black sheep’ but not any more!)

2. Round And Round The Garden

3. Five Little Monkeys Jumping On The Bed

4. 1,2,3,4,5 Once I Caught A Fish Alive

5. Horsey, Horsey Don’t You Stop

6. The Wheels On The Bus Go Round and Round

7. I Had A Little Turtle, His Name Was Tiny Tim (I don’t actually like this one but the children do and that’s what matters!)

8. Humpty Dumpty

9. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

10. Wind The Bobbin Up

11. Mary Mary Quite Contrary, How Does Your Garden Grow (old one here!).

12. There Were Ten In The Bed And The Little One Said (children love acting this out with their friends or even with their teddy bears.)

13. Two Little Dicky Birds Sitting On A Wall

14. Incy Wincy Spider

15. Row Your Boat

16. There’s A Worm At The Bottom Of The Garden

17. Five Currant Buns In A Bakers Shop

18. Baby Shark (yes we all know this!)

19. See The Sleeping Bunnies

20. Five Little Monkeys Swinging In The Tree

21. Miss Polly Had A Dolly

22. Jelly On A Plate (fab to wiggle to!)

23. The Grand Old Duke Of York

24. How Much Is That Doggy In The Window? (very old one - hmm showing my age here!)

25. Pat-A-Cake, Pat-A-Cake Bakers Man

26. First The Farmer Sows His Seeds

27. When Goldilocks Went To The House Of The Bears

28. Role Poly Up Up Up

29. Open Shut Them, Open Shut Them, Give A Little Clap (lots of lovely versions of this rhyme, lots of lovely descriptive word versions too)

30. One Little, Two Little, Three little Fingers

31. Ring A Ring Of Roses

32. Walking Through The Jungle, What Did I See…

33. Head, Shoulders, Knees And Toes

34. I Hear Thunder, I Hear Thunder

35. Peter Pointer, Peter Pointer Where Are You?

36. There’s a Wide Eyed Owl

37. These are Grandma’s Glasses

38. Autumn Leaves Are Falling Down

39. Old MacDonald Had A Farm (bet you wondered where he was on this list!)

40. Pussy Cat, Pussy Cat, Where Have You Been?

41. I Saw A Princess Long Ago, Long Ago, Long Ago

42. Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear Turn Around

43. The Farmers In His Den (great for groups or maybe dolls and teddies can be the wife, the child etc!)

44. There’s A Tiny Caterpillar On A Leaf (a wonderful rhyme about the butterfly life cycle - perfect for all ages)

45. Hickory, Dickory Dock, The Mouse Ran Up The Clock

46. Ten Fat Sausages Frying In A Pan

47. One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (actually quite hard!)

48. Five Little Speckled Frogs, Sat On A Speckled Log

49. A Little Seed For Me To Sow

50. Little Peter Rabbit Had A Fly Upon His Nose

51. Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush

52. I’m A Little Teapot (last but not least - loved today as much as yesterday!)

Oh and this list does not mean no more rhymes for the rest of the year - of course I’ll be suggesting seasonal and topic rhymes in the months to come, there’ll just be none for a few weeks so remember to put this list on your fridge or board and sing sing sing!

Written by, on Facebook, Me & You @meandyoubyjenni to support the Greater Shantallow Talking To Our Babies, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership.

Telephone 028 71358787 / Facebook; Talking To Our Babies / www.shantallow.net