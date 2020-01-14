'Age is only a number' at Malvern House

Contact
Children from Chapel Road Primary School and Malvern Centre users exploring the art work on display at the exhibition.
The “Muriel“ across the street from Older People North West’s Centre, Malvern House on in the Waterside states that “Age is Only a Number.”
This is true of the art exhibition currently running in the Centre on Chapel Road. On display are the art works of the resident art group and what talent.
Group pictured at last month's unveiling of the “Muriel” mural on Chapel Road.
There are landscapes, abstracts and figurative pieces. There is whimsy and seriously beautiful art on show. In addition, children from Chapel Road Primary School have drawn paintings and written a piece about what motivated them.
Inspiration came from stories told by parents and grandparents, the history of the city and the wonders of space and going to the moon.
Christine Carlin, research and development officer at Older People North West, said: “In a special event on Wednesday last, the children came into Malvern House and proudly discussed their work and what motivated them to an appreciative audience. With 39 art works on show, all in attendance had the opportunity to consider what was their favourite painting - with the current front runner one of Older People North West's art group. One of the children commented ‘the paintings are amazing, I hope I can paint like that when I am older too'.”
All the art work will be on display until this Friday, 17 January, in Malvern House and visitors are welcome.
Art classes resume in the Centre on Tuesday 14th 2020 at 1.30 pm. Places are limited and registration is required. For information or to book a place call 028 71 347 478 or email development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org
Also tomorrow, O2 Gurus will be in Malvern House to deal with any technical problems older people may have with phones, tablets, apps , connectivity.
Christine Carlin said:”This is a chance to have a one to one consultation with an expert on Smart Phones and all things digital in the comfort of Malvern House.
“Book your place on Tuesday 14th January between 1.00pm and 3.00pm. Don’t let your smart phones outsmart you!”
For information or to book a place, ring 028 71 347 478 or email development@ olderpeoplenorthwest.org.
