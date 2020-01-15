Contact

Drink driver 'takes his oil'

A Derry man with "a very high reading" told police he would "take his oil' after being detected drink driving Derry Magistrate's Court has been told.

A Derry man with “a very high reading” told police he would “take his oil' after being detected drink driving Derry Magistrate's Court has been told.

Thomas Grimes (31), of Clooney Terrace in the Waterside area of the city, admitted one charge of driving with excess alcohol on 1 December last year.

The court heard police were called to a report of a road traffic accident and when they arrived tge defendant was sitting in a car.
His eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred and he failed a preliminary breath test.

An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 114 mgs more than three times the legal limit.
When charged he told police “I definitely accept it, I will take my oil.”

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said Grimes lived close to the scene of the accident and had parked his car up for the night not intending to drive.

He said that after having a few drinks, Grimes “made the foolish decision” to move his car closer to his home.
The solicitor said that he did not attempt to evade the matter.

Grimes was disqualified for 16 months and fined £150.

