World Illustration Awards exhibition returns to Limavady

The internationally acclaimed World Illustration Awards exhibition has returned to the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.



Brought to the area by the Association of Illustrators (The AOI), in partnership with the Directory of Illustration in America, it is the sixth year that Limavady has had the honour of hosting this stunningly beautiful collection.



Visitors can look forward to seeing all shortlisted entries in this year’s awards, as well as in-depth presentations of winning projects, show- casing a diverse range of styles, materials and topics.



The show features an extraordinary range of illustration practices across vibrant industry sectors including advertising, children’s books, design and editorial, and reveals the innovative ideas and techniques at the forefront of illustration today.



As the only venue across the island of Ireland to host the exhibition, this is a unique opportunity to view world-class illustration, up close and personal, especially for any budding artists, illustrators, creative types or interested parties.

School groups of all ages are very welcome and tours can be arranged.



As well as this, bookings are now open for an Illustration Workshop which takes place on Saturday, 1 February, led by artist Corrina Askin from 11.00am-1.00pm, costing £12.