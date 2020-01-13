Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Four years jail for man who kicked and stamped on victim's head

A Derry man has been jailed for four years at the local Crown Court for attempting to commit grievous bodily harm to another man in the city centre.

derrycourt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry man has been jailed for four years at the local Crown Court for attempting to commit grievous bodily harm to another man in the city centre.

Joseph Krokee (33), whose address was given as Antrim Road in Belfast, admitted the charge which occurred on 27 May 2018.
He also admitted a charge of criminal damage to a police vehicle on the same date.

The court heard that two females witnesses saw an incident in the vicinity of the Guildhall in which Krokee pushed another man to the ground and then kicked him in the head and punched him 10 times while he was on the ground.
Krokee also was seen on CCTV stamping on the victim's head. The court heard: "Many of the blows are inflicted when (the victim) is helpless and seemingly helpless on the ground."

One of the witnesses tried to protect the injured party but Krokee tried to pull the man through the woman's legs to continue the assault.

When police approached the defendant he became “hostile” and when he was arrested he damaged a police vehicle and refused to co-operate with ice and had to carried to the cells by six officers.

Judge Philip Babington said Krokee had 56 previous convictions with several of them for offences of violence. He said Krokee had ben assessed as dangerous and he agreed with this finding due to a number of factors.

The judge said that during the attack Krokee had been under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs
Describing the CCTV footage of the incident as “chilling,” Judge Babington said the injured party could have sustained serious injuries. Imposing a four year prison sentence, the judge also imposed an extended licence period for four years.

The court also ruled Krokee would be subject to a Violent Offender's Prevention Order for five years which meant he could not live or stay anywhere without permission nor be intoxicated in public.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie