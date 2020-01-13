Four years jail for man who kicked and stamped on victim's head

Contact
A Derry man has been jailed for four years at the local Crown Court for attempting to commit grievous bodily harm to another man in the city centre.
Joseph Krokee (33), whose address was given as Antrim Road in Belfast, admitted the charge which occurred on 27 May 2018.
He also admitted a charge of criminal damage to a police vehicle on the same date.
The court heard that two females witnesses saw an incident in the vicinity of the Guildhall in which Krokee pushed another man to the ground and then kicked him in the head and punched him 10 times while he was on the ground.
Krokee also was seen on CCTV stamping on the victim's head. The court heard: "Many of the blows are inflicted when (the victim) is helpless and seemingly helpless on the ground."
One of the witnesses tried to protect the injured party but Krokee tried to pull the man through the woman's legs to continue the assault.
When police approached the defendant he became “hostile” and when he was arrested he damaged a police vehicle and refused to co-operate with ice and had to carried to the cells by six officers.
Judge Philip Babington said Krokee had 56 previous convictions with several of them for offences of violence. He said Krokee had ben assessed as dangerous and he agreed with this finding due to a number of factors.
The judge said that during the attack Krokee had been under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs
Describing the CCTV footage of the incident as “chilling,” Judge Babington said the injured party could have sustained serious injuries. Imposing a four year prison sentence, the judge also imposed an extended licence period for four years.
The court also ruled Krokee would be subject to a Violent Offender's Prevention Order for five years which meant he could not live or stay anywhere without permission nor be intoxicated in public.
