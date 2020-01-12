WATCH: Met Éireann tweets satellite footage showing big scale Storm Brendan

Contact
Satellite image reveals scale of Storm Brendan to the southwest of Ireland
Met Éireann has tweeted spectacular satellite footage which reveals the extent of Storm Brendan as it forms in the Atlantic and heads towards Ireland.
In the tweets the forecaster urges people to heed warnings about the storms potentially life-threatening impact. Images on its website also show the scale of the storm as seen from space.
2/2 Heed warnings & be alert for the timing of impacts specific to your area. Impacts on coasts due to storm surges will be severe. pic.twitter.com/l78O6kESwC— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020
1/2 #StormBrendan will start to impact overnight tonight as southerly winds increase. By morning the strengthening wind will bring rain to the west, spreading quickly eastwards, clearing in the early afternoon to thundery showers.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020
