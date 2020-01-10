Derry's Waterside to benefit from revitalisation scheme

Contact
Progress on the Waterside revitalisation scheme has been welcomed.
Several commercial streets in Derry's Waterside are set to get a facelift following the announcement of a revitalisation scheme.
Derry City and Strabane District Council recently confirmed progress on the project, which will tackle Upper Spencer Road, Lower Dungiven Road Chapel Road and parts of Carlisle Road.
The grant will cover 90% of the cost of the overall works, with the property owners or business covering the remaining 10%.
It follows improvement works to Lower Spencer Road and Clooney Terrace in recent years.
SDLP Councillor for the Waterside Martin Reilly welcomed the news.
“I have been raising the need for the return of this type of revitalisation scheme for this part of the Waterside for some years now, so I am delighted that funding has been secured for Phase One of this project.
"I want to thank the diligence of Council officers who had worked hard to get us to this stage in partnership with the City Centre Initiative and the Department for Communities.”
He continued: “My SDLP colleague, the then Minister for Social Development Margaret Ritchie, commenced the ReStore Scheme which has delivered improved shop fronts attracting shoppers and increasing vibrancy across Derry’s city centre.
"Phase One of this latest revitalisation scheme will be to ascertain support for the improvement scheme from property owners and businesses along these routes and include design costs for the work"
Derry City & Strabane District Council has written to businesses in the area and is hosting a public information session on Tuesday January 21 at 6:30pm in Clooney Hall.
"I would encourage all those in this area to come along and support Phase 1 and help push the need for Phase 2 funding to complete the necessary capital works in due course," added Councillor Reilly.
