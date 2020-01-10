Derry entrepreneurs urged to make starting a business their New Year’s resolution

Budding Derry entrepreneurs are being asked to consider making starting a business their New Year’s resolution, with the support of the Go For It Programme.

The project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Go For It can help any budding entrepreneurs do more than dream up a good idea - it can help turn it into a reality.

It has mentored over 6,000 aspiring entrepreneurs across all 11 Council areas of Northern Ireland in the past two years through its wide network of enterprise agencies.

Free expert advice and support is offered to anyone wishing to start their own business by taking them through the process of creating a business plan.

It covers everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term business planning.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said the programme is an ideal first step in navigating your way through the daunting waters of business start-up.

“The New Year is a key time of year when people take stock and set goals for the year ahead and many begin to really think strongly about pursuing their dream of owning their own business,” she said.

“We would encourage anyone in the Council area with a business idea to make it their New Year’s resolution to take that first step by accessing support from the Go For It Programme.

“The initiative offers budding entrepreneurs expert mentoring on the real challenges facing local start-up businesses.

“It will help candidates create a business plan tailored to their business idea, focusing on important elements such as financial forecasting and accounts, sales and marketing and how they can potentially access funding.

“This tried and tested business plan model provides people with a blue-print for building a successful and sustainable business and it gives them the final push they need to finally launch their enterprise.

“So, if you’re thinking about starting a business in 2020, we have a team of experienced business mentors through our network of enterprise agencies that are fully equipped to provide you with the expert advice and support you need to take that plunge and start your own business.”

The Go For It programme is delivered in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area by Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency.

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com.