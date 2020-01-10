Nurses and health service workers continue their strike

Contact
Nurses on strike at Altnagelvin
Nurses from across Derry have gone to the picket line today, in the second day of industrial action this week.
They are demanding pay parity with England, Scotland and Wales and safer staffing levels.
SDLP MLA Mark Durkan joined the picket line at Altnagelvin Hospital this morning.
"I joined nurses on the picket lines in support of their calls for pay justice," he said.
"Their message is clear, they want action not false promises.
"We can't afford to pay lip service to our health service.
"The SDLP want to be in the Assembly, working to deliver pay parity and the transformation of our health system.
"We cannot delay this any longer, all parties much reach agreement and get back to work to ensure the future of our health service."
