Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Nurses and health service workers continue their strike

The industrial action has received widespread public support

strike

Nurses on strike at Altnagelvin

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Nurses from across Derry have gone to the picket line today, in the second day of industrial action this week.

They are demanding pay parity with England, Scotland and Wales and safer staffing levels.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan joined the picket line at Altnagelvin Hospital this morning.

"I joined nurses on the picket lines in support of their calls for pay justice," he said.

"Their message is clear, they want action not false promises.

"We can't afford to pay lip service to our health service.

"The SDLP want to be in the Assembly, working to deliver pay parity and the transformation of our health system.

"We cannot delay this any longer, all parties much reach agreement and get back to work to ensure the future of our health service."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie