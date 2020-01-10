Derry Death Notices - Friday 10th january 2020

BARBOUR, David - 8th January 2020, beloved son of the late David and Nan (formerly of Brandywell Court), dear brother of Thomas, John and Hugh, loving uncle of Colleen, Ciara, Caitlin and the late Sophia. Funeral from his brother’s home, 36 Anderson Crescent, tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

BLACK, Robert Alistair - 9th January 2020 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, much loved husband of the late Janet, devoted father of Andrew, James, Gareth, Caroline, Jennifer and the late Rosie, adored grandad of Emily, loving brother of Esmond. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home, 21 Fawney Road, Cross on Sunday 12th January at 2.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McGOVERN, Ester (nee Gallagher) - 6th January 2020 at the Royal Derby Hospital, beloved wife of the late Kevin, Balmoral Avenue, loving mother of Mark, Siobhan, Matthew and the late Kevin, mother-in-law of Nicola, Tony, Jen and Monica, a much loved grandmother of Oisín, Séimí, James, Emmet, Aoife and Cian and dear sister of James and the late Ann, Basil and Desmond. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.15am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Everyone welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton this evening (Friday) evening from 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McGRORY, George - 26th. December 2019 (peacefully) at Warwick Hospital, Stratford Upon Avon, England, beloved husband of the late Diana, dear son of the late Paddy and Elizabeth (Central Drive), loving brother to Violet, May and Colm. Funeral arrangements later in England. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.