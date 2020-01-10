Anglers urged to make catch returns for 2019

Contact
Anglers are being urged to make their catch returns for 2019.
Local anglers are being encouraged by the Loughs Agency to log and submit their fishing effort, catches and fish releases for the 2019 angling season in the River Foyle.
Whenever anyone buys a rod licence to fish for salmon and sea trout in Foyle, they are legally obliged to let Loughs Agency know if they have caught fish and how many times they went fishing.
This information can now be easily recorded through the elicence website.
John McCartney, director of conservation and protection, said: “This is really important information because it enables our scientists to understand how many fish are caught, taken or returned back to the river and how much time anglers put into catching those fish.
“ It provides an indication of how well stocks are doing and if we need to take any action should catches take a turn for the worst.”
Freshwater fishery biologist, Mark McCauley, said the Loughs Agency used anglers' logs returns to manage the fisheries of Foyle.
He added: “We use the data to screen proposed developments such as roads, hydro, etc that may impact the interests of the fishery.
“We can also use the data anglers provide to assess the strength of fish runs in the system this year and also for long term trend monitoring.”
Have you purchased a Loughs Agency licence this year? Log in with your angler number at https://elicence.loughs-agency.org and update your angling log for the 2019 season.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.