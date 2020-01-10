Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

City of Derry Airport manager jets off to VisitDerry post

The manager of City of Derry Airport has left the organisation in order to take a job in the city's tourism sector.

City of Derry Airport manager jets off to VisitDerry post

Former City of Derry Airport manager Charlene Shongo who has a new job with VisitDerry.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The manager of City of Derry Airport has left the organisation in order to take a job in the city's tourism sector. A spokesperson for City of Derry Airport confirmed that Charlene Shongo, was taking up a role in VisitDerry. 

"A recruitment process has been carried out to identify a new airport manager who will take up the post in early February." VisitDerry promotes the city and its hinterland as a tourist and conference destination, as well as providing a complete package of visitor services. 

It is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the private sector and helps visitors and tour companies put together tour and travel packages.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the airport also confirmed it had a busy festive period with around 5,000 passengers passing through in the week before Christmas.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie