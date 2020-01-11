Contact

Kickstart your new year fitness regime with Council's £1 taster sessions

Derry City and Strabane District Council is offering an added incentive to anyone embarking on a New Year fitness regime by offering selected fitness classes for just £1.

The sessions are being held in Council’s leisure facilities until 12 January next and include yoga, tabata, spin cycling, circuits and pilates.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, encouraged the public to take advantage of the opportunity to kick start their New Year fitness regime.

“The New Year is a period where many of us resolve to improve our lifestyle by starting a new health and fitness regime,” she said.

“The £1 taster sessions initiative is an ideal opportunity to begin your fitness journey and try out a new class or fitness discipline.

“We have a wide range of classes available across our leisure centres so why not log on to derrystrabane.com/ leisure and get involved?”

The £1 taster sessions programme will run at Brooke Park Leisure Centre, City Baths, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, and Templemore Sports Complex.

For more information go to www.derrystrabane.com/leisure

